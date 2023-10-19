Amon-Ra St. Brown wore hilarious costume after losing bet to teammate

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was forced to wear a pretty embarrassing costume on Thursday over the outcome of the Notre Dame-USC game.

St. Brown, who played for USC, was forced to wear a leprechaun costume after losing an “agreement made outside of the facility” with Lions defensive lineman and Notre Dame alum Julian Okwara. St. Brown took the assignment with good humor.

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown lost an "agreement made away from the facility" to Julian Okwara over the USC-Notre Dame game, so St. Brown had to wear a leprechaun costume. pic.twitter.com/htXSQosGpd — Kory E. Woods (@KoryEWoods) October 19, 2023

“We don’t do bets in this facility. We made an agreement made outside of the facility,” St. Brown said, a reference to the Lions’ issues with gambling suspensions. “He said if SC wins, he has to be Tommy Trojan, and he said if Notre Dame wins, I gotta be — I don’t know what to call this. Whatever this green thing is. I said sure.

“This material’s trash. Everything about this is trash, but it is what it is.”

St. Brown not only lost the agreement, but he lost it badly. The Fighting Irish beat USC 48-20 on Saturday, handing the Trojans their first loss of the season.

The star Lions receiver is known for having a pretty long memory. He’ll want to get Okwara back for this one at some point.