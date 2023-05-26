Report: Fifth Lions player being investigated for gambling violation

Four Detroit Lions players were suspended last month after they were found to have violated the NFL’s policy on gambling, and another one of their teammates could soon be joining them.

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and three other Detroit players — Stanley Berryhill, Quintez Cephus and CJ Moore — have all been suspended. Williams and Berryhill were suspended six games, as they placed wagers that would have otherwise been legal had they not placed them while inside a team facility. Cephus and Moore were suspended for at least the entire 2023 season after investigators determined they bet on NFL games.

Cephus, Moore and Berryhill have all since been cut by the Lions.

According to Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic, the NFL is investigating a fifth Lions player for a potential violation. The Athletic chose not to name the player but noted that he was not a “prominent member” of last season’s team. The player has not yet been interviewed by the NFL.

In addition to the aforementioned Lions players, Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney was also suspended indefinitely last month.

A recent ESPN report claimed the NFL has been aggressive in pursuing gambling violations and a new wave of suspensions could be forthcoming.

In total, seven players have been suspended in recent years for breaching the league’s gambling regulations. The most significant was wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who was suspended for a full season and only recently received clearance to return.