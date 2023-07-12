Amon-Ra St. Brown had funny way of taunting 1 NFC North rival

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had a great way of taunting one NFC North rival with his choice of NFL Network programming.

NFL Network has turned their programming lineup over to players during the offseason as part of a “Players’ Choice” campaign, with various players picking a block of programming. On Tuesday, the responsibility fell to St. Brown, whose picks were pretty straightforward: a pair of Lions games, episodes of “A Football Life” featuring Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson, and the memorable 2010 Eagles-Giants game that ended with DeSean Jackson’s walk-off punt return touchdown.

TOMORROW on @nflnetwork — Players' Choice programming continues w/ Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown! pic.twitter.com/OaOvGDfEio — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) July 10, 2023

There was one other choice worth noting, however: the 2014 NFC Championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers. That game saw the Packers blow a 19-7 lead with five minutes left, blowing a chance at a Super Bowl in brutal fashion. It’s pretty hard to come up with any other reason for featuring that game than wanting to twist the knife for Packer fans.

The Packers and Lions have been rivals for a century, though Green Bay has largely gotten the better of things. The Lions did spoil the Packers’ playoff hopes in the season finale last year, much to their delight, and are considered one of the favorites to win the NFC North in 2023. St. Brown is undoubtedly hoping to continue that success, and seems to be getting his shots in early.