Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night.

The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams earlier in the day. That left them playing the role of spoiler, as the Packers needed a win in Week 18 to secure the final NFC wild card spot over Seattle. Even without a chance to make the playoffs, the Lions still came from behind to win 20-16 and end their rival’s season.

Following the game, Nicole Menner of FOX 11 News witnessed some members of Detroit’s coaching staff throw a shot at the Packers as staffers were getting into the elevators at Lambeau Field. One Lions coach yelled “can’t be losing to that team three times!” A member of the Packers said “real classy” in response. The Lions then pointed out how Rodgers is the one who started the trash talk.

Lions coaching staff just got into the elevators and someone screamed “can’t be losing to that team three times.” Someone from the #Packers elevator responded “real classy.” Response back from Lions was “your quarterback said it.” — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) January 9, 2023

The Lions have now beaten the Packers three straight times dating back to last season. After Detroit won the Week 9 matchup this year, Rodgers told reporters that Green Bay “can’t lose a game like that against that team.” It would have been one thing to say the Packers “can’t lose a game like that,” but Rodgers specifically said his team can’t lose a game like that to the Lions. Many viewed it as a sign of disrespect to Detroit, who has not won a playoff game since 1991.

Even if Rodgers did not mean it that way, the Lions clearly used the comment at motivation. That may have ultimately contributed to Green Bay missing the playoffs.