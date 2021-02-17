Andre Johnson explains tweet about Deshaun Watson situation with Texans

Former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson made clear in January that he’s backing Deshaun Watson in his conflict with the organization, and he recently added some context as to why.

Johnson urged Watson to stand his ground in a tweet last month, ripping the Texans’ organization as “pathetic.” In a recent podcast appearance with ex-NFL receiver Harry Douglas, Johnson said his familiarity with the organization, even in retirement, allowed him to see and understand when things were off.

“I’ve been around the organization for a long time,” Johnson said, via Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk. “I worked there last season. It’s just certain things you see. Being able to be on that side of it, it’s just certain things that you see that you know are not right.”

As Johnson noted, he did serve in an advisory role with the Texans before stepping down last August. That does at least give him some knowledge of what’s gone on behind the scenes that has so alienated Watson.

The Texans have made clear where they stand on a Watson trade demand. For now, Watson is taking Johnson’s advice. Whatever the case, it’s a bad sign for the organization when arguably the franchise’s greatest player who spent nearly his entire career there is advocating for current players to get out.