Andre Johnson stepping down from advisor role with Texans

The Houston Texans already lost one star receiver this offseason in DeAndre Hopkins, and now they are losing another (albeit a retired one).

Former Texans star Andre Johnson said on Saturday that he is stepping down from his advisory role with the team. The 39-year-old had been serving as a special advisor to head coach and GM Bill O’Brien.

Johnson cited the heavy time commitment in his decision to step down. He did add though that he would still be around the team in some capacity, per Mark Berman of KRIV in Houston.

Former #Texans star Andre Johnson has decided to step away from his role as a special advisor to Bill O’Brien:”It was just a lot for me being with the team every day. It was a lot of hours.I’ll still be around. I just won’t be around as much.I’m not actually on the staff anymore” pic.twitter.com/7xJtfIgoXM — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 22, 2020

Johnson, a seven-time Pro Bowler, played 12 seasons for the Texans. He retired in 2016 and was promptly inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor.

Johnson’s departure from an official role is the latest development in what has been a tumultuous last few months for O’Brien and Co. in Houston.