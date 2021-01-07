Andrew Cuomo not attending Bills playoff game after fans petition

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will not be attending Saturday’s Buffalo Bills playoff game after fans protested his possible presence.

Bills fans have been crying to have some fans allowed to attend games this season, which has been the Bills’ best showing since 1991. Cuomo finally relented and said 6,700 fans could attend the team’s home playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Cuomo originally said he planned to attend the game (all attendees must test negative for COVID-19 before attending).

Andrew Cuomo says he will get tested and also be at the Bills Wild Card game — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) December 30, 2020

However, a Bills fan started an online petition to “Ban Andrew Cuomo from Buffalo Bills Stadium playoff games.”

The petition organizer said in his reasoning: “So Cuomo is going to attend our playoff game after telling us that we can only attend at less than 10% capacity? If he thinks he has more right to a seat in that stadium over people who have waited over 20 years for this opportunity, then people better be there to protest his entry. This is OUR team! This is OUR home. We don’t want you here.”

As of the publishing of this story, nearly 44,000 people had signed the petition.

Cuomo now says he needs to work on a speech and that’s why he won’t attend. Maybe he just got the message from Bills Mafia loud and clear.

Photo: Metropolitan Transportation Authority / Patrick Cashin via CC-BY 2.0