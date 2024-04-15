Andrew Luck shows he still has the arm

Andrew Luck hasn’t played in the NFL since 2018, but he still hasn’t lost his throwing touch.

Luck appeared at his former coach Chuck Pagano’s 12th annual Chuckstrong Tailgate Gala on Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. The fundraising event included a football-throwing competition where Luck and Pagano were tasked with throwing footballs to knock down signs that had Pagano’s face on them. The signs were set up in a 4-by-4 grid, meaning the two had to combine to knock down 16 signs in under 60 seconds.

The two came through, and the result is Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay donated $1 million that would go to the IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center.

You can watch the exciting video of the two throwing at the targets:

#Colts owner @JimIrsay is unbelievable! He donated $1MILLION DOLLARS to Cancer research tonight if Chuck Pagano and Andrew Luck could knock down all the boards in 60 seconds. Mission accomplished 💯 This video is OUTSTANDING!! 🤣🤣🔥🔥@WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/4rjyipT0Fk — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) April 13, 2024

Luck still has it. And Pagano could throw it pretty well too, especially for a guy who played defense during his playing career.

Pagano’s event has raised over $14 million since it first started. The 63-year-old was the head coach of the Colts from 2012-2017, which spanned all but one season during Luck’s career. Pagano was diagnosed with leukemia in September 2012 but overcame it and returned to coaching later that season.

Luck is still only 34 years old and probably could still be a good QB in the NFL if he wanted.