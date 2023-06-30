Andy Dalton makes bold claim about his NFL stature

Andy Dalton is certainly as confident as ever in his abilities as an NFL quarterback.

Dalton, currently with the Carolina Panthers, asserted that he remains a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL, even though he is poised to back up first overall pick Bryce Young this year.

“I view myself as a starter in this league; I don’t think there are 32 guys better than me,” Dalton told Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “But this is the situation I am in, and I understand that. As soon as I don’t think I’m one of the best 32, or a little lower, I’ll be watching football on TV.”

Dalton has found a way to work himself into a starting role in recent years, and he was serviceable in 14 games for the New Orleans Saints last season. The team went 6-8 in his starts, as he threw for 2,871 yards with 18 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. It is fair to say, however, that few teams would pursue him as a guaranteed starter at this stage of his career.

Dalton’s reputation at this point is one of a backup, and that is the situation he is likely to find himself in compared to Young in 2023. After all, few NFL teams would want their starting quarterback to be saddled with a streak like this one at any point.