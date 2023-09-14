Andy Dalton had tremendous teammate move for Bryce Young

Andy Dalton may be a 35-year-old backing up a 22-year-old rookie, but he is playing the role with grace.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young revealed to reporters on Thursday that Dalton, his backup on the team, pulled a great teammate move during the previous week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Young said that Dalton was the one who tracked down Young’s first touchdown ball after it was thrown into the stands.

“Shoutout to Andy,” said Young. “He did a great job, tracked it down, he was on it … He told me he went and got it right away. So super grateful for that.”

Young, the top overall pick in this year’s draft, threw the first touchdown of his NFL career on a four-yard strike to tight end Hayden Hurst in the second quarter. Hurst lost sight of the moment though and instinctively lobbed the souvenir ball into the stands (where it was apparently retrieved by Dalton shortly thereafter).

Hayden Hurst tossed Bryce Young’s first TD ball into the stands 💀 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/mkzTwzQzy7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2023

For Dalton, he was a full-time starter last season for the New Orleans Saints. But Dalton knew what he was signing up for when he agreed to a two-year deal with the Panthers this offseason and is doing whatever he can to help the team as a backup. At least Dalton’s relationship with Young is off to a better start than Dalton’s prior relationship with a young QB teammate.