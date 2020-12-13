Andy Dalton, wife Jordan have great exchange after TD pass

Andy Dalton got an opportunity on Sunday to return to Cincinnati as a starting quarterback for the visiting team, and the veteran made the most of it. It clearly meant a lot to his family, and the late-game exchange he had with his wife was evidence of that.

Dalton threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns as the Dallas Cowboys cruised to a 30-7 victory over his former team. One of those touchdowns came on 4th-and-1 late in the fourth quarter to seal the win. After Dalton completed the pass to Tony Pollard, he and his wife Jordan exchanged “I love you” hand gestures.

Andy Dalton + wife, totes adorbs pic.twitter.com/iAax9KMnfm — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) December 13, 2020

Jordan has always been publicly supportive of Andy. We saw that with one of her social media posts after Dalton first signed with the Cowboys during the offseason.

While Dalton’s start on Sunday came as a result of Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury, it had to have felt good to get a win and play well against a team that gave up on him.