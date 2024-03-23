Andy Reid had amazing quote about his punter

Andy Reid likes big butts, and he cannot lie.

Josh Kendall of The Athletic published a story on Friday that went into great detail about how NFL scouts and talent evaluators often use the size of a player’s backside to measure power and explosiveness. According to former Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt, Reid is one of the coaches who keeps a close eye on rear ends.

Colquitt, who made the Pro Bowl twice while playing for the Chiefs from 2005-2019, recalled some hilarious comments Reid once made to him in an exit interview.

“He’d sit down with me and be like, ‘You went to the Pro Bowl, and we don’t have much to say to you. But don’t lose your butt. Punters have to have big butts. As soon as you start to look like you’re going downhill from a physique standpoint, you’re out of here. Keep that a– going,'” Colquitt says Reid told him.

Reid has won three Super Bowls in the past five years and cemented his Hall of Fame resume. If he is out here telling punters they need to have junk in the trunk, they would be wise to listen.

We already knew Reid was a quote machine with the media. Apparently his exit interviews with players are no different.

