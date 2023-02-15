Andy Reid had great quote about how he celebrated Super Bowl win

Andy Reid delivered a great quote about how he celebrated the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win upon returning to Kansas City.

As you probably figured with Reid, his quote had to do with food. But unlike his usual favorite, he didn’t celebrate with a cheeseburger. Rather, he said he had some pizza, but the funny part is what he had on the side.

“Yeah, I went to Pizza 51. I got a mushroom and sausage pizza, how about that? And a salad just to make my chubbiness feel good,” Reid said.

That is great. Nothing like adding a salad to some pizza to make you feel good. It’s like ordering a double cheeseburger with bacon, fries and a Diet Coke. At least Reid recognizes it.

And how great is it that he shouted out the pizza place too? Pizza 51 is going to see a huge boost in business now. Here’s what that pizza looks like:

When it comes to food and football, Reid knows what he is doing.