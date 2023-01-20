Andy Reid has great quote about Chiefs’ game in Germany

The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing one of their games in Germany next season, and Andy Reid is excited for that game.

The Chiefs are preparing for their Divisional Round game against the Jaguars on Saturday. While speaking with the media on Thursday, Reid was asked about the NFL’s announcement that the Chiefs would be one of the teams playing an international game for the 2023 season.

Reid predictably said he hadn’t thought about the game. But there is one thing he does know: he’s looking forward to the food.

News of playing in Germany this fall last thing on Andy Reid’s mind today but as he often does summed up the opportunity with a food reference: “I look forward to getting a bratwurst.” — Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) January 19, 2023

“I look forward to getting a bratwurst,” Reid said.

Reid is known for his love of food. His players know it and gave him an appropriate Christmas gift.

Here’s hoping Reid is able to find the perfect brat while in Germany.

The other team that will be playing in Germany next season is New England. The Jags, Bills and Titans will be playing games in London.

