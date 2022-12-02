Andy Reid sends message to Chiefs DB about trash talk

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is sending a message to defensive back Justin Reid about how the organization does things.

The veteran defensive back attracted some attention this week with his comments about defending Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins ahead of their matchup Sunday. The remarks offered some potential bulletin board material for the Bengals, and coach Reid is not exactly thrilled about it.

Reid admitted he was not a huge fan of his defensive back’s remarks, but added that Justin Reid is in his first year with the team and is learning that this is not how things go in Kansas City.

#Chiefs HC Andy Reid says that he's not a big fan of "the talk" in regards to Justin Reid's recent comments. "He's new to our team. He's aware of it now." — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) December 2, 2022

The Chiefs definitely are not known as a trash-talking team, and it is rare that you get comments like that from one of their players. You’re far more likely to get some hot takes about snacks from them.

Still, the remarks will add some extra spice to Sunday’s game. As long as Justin backs up his talk, the Chiefs will be alright.

