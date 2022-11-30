Chiefs defender takes shot at Tee Higgins ahead of Week 13 matchup

One Kansas City Chiefs player appears to be poking the bengal ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid spoke with reporters on Wednesday and addressed his team’s coming matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Reid took a shot at Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, pretending he did not know Higgins and referring to Higgins as “Higbee” instead. Then Reid said that Higgins was “a talented receiver” but “more of a finesse type of guy” and “not the best blocker.” Finally Reid declared that “I’m gonna lock [Higgins] down.”

Asked #Chiefs safety Justin Reid about what he would've done differently against Cincinnati if he played with KC last year. His words show just how motivated the team is about beating the #Bengals. His words about Tee Higgins: "I'm gonna lock him down." pic.twitter.com/9W5Khndh1J — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) November 30, 2022

It seems pretty obvious that Reid knows exactly who Higgins is, especially on the Wednesday of game week. But Reid and the rest of the Kansas City secondary will have their hands full between Higgins, who has over 1,900 yards receiving in the last two seasons combined, and Pro Bowl teammate Ja’Marr Chase, who is expected to return from injury on Sunday.

Still, the Chiefs are clearly not backing down in what will be their first meeting against the Bengals since losing to them in last year’s AFC title game. Reid especially loves a good challenge against a top wideout.