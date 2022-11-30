 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, November 30, 2022

Chiefs defender takes shot at Tee Higgins ahead of Week 13 matchup

November 30, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Read
Tee Higgins in his Bengals uniform

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

One Kansas City Chiefs player appears to be poking the bengal ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid spoke with reporters on Wednesday and addressed his team’s coming matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Reid took a shot at Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, pretending he did not know Higgins and referring to Higgins as “Higbee” instead. Then Reid said that Higgins was “a talented receiver” but “more of a finesse type of guy” and “not the best blocker.” Finally Reid declared that “I’m gonna lock [Higgins] down.”

It seems pretty obvious that Reid knows exactly who Higgins is, especially on the Wednesday of game week. But Reid and the rest of the Kansas City secondary will have their hands full between Higgins, who has over 1,900 yards receiving in the last two seasons combined, and Pro Bowl teammate Ja’Marr Chase, who is expected to return from injury on Sunday.

Still, the Chiefs are clearly not backing down in what will be their first meeting against the Bengals since losing to them in last year’s AFC title game. Reid especially loves a good challenge against a top wideout.

Article Tags

Justin ReidTee Higgins
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus