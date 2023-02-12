Andy Reid could make surprising decision after Super Bowl?

Andy Reid is looking to further cement his Hall of Fame legacy by winning a second Super Bowl, and there is apparently a chance Sunday could be his final game with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports asked Reid if Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles could potentially be the coach’s final game if Kansas City wins. Reid did not rule it out.

“I did ask Andy if you win this game, will this be the final time we see you coach?” Glazer said during FOX’s Super Bowl pregame show. “It wasn’t a no, but he said, ‘Look, I’m not getting any younger. I still have a young quarterback. I have a decision I have to make after this game.'”

There had been no talk prior to Glazer’s report of Reid potentially retiring, and we highly doubt he would walk away during Patrick Mahomes’ prime. The fact that he mentioned Mahomes’ age in his response to Glazer likely proves which way Reid is leaning.

Few coaches in the NFL seem to enjoy their job more than Reid. We were reminded of that when he shared his three keys to life earlier this week. The 64-year-old remains one of the best at what he does. It would be a surprise if he retired regardless of what happens in Sunday’s game.

