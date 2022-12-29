 Skip to main content
Andy Reid would prefer Eric Bieniemy not get 1 coaching job

December 29, 2022
by Grey Papke
Andy Reid on the sideline

Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid against the New England Patriots during the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has been supportive of his offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s efforts to land an NFL head coaching position. There is one job, however, that Reid would rather see someone else get.

Reid said Wednesday that he was hopeful Bieniemy would receive an opportunity to become a head coach during the upcoming hiring cycle. The Chiefs coach did say, however, that he really hoped it was not in Denver.

The Chiefs and the Broncos both play in the AFC West. If Bieniemy were to land the Denver job, he and the Chiefs would see each other twice a year. Reid has enough respect and admiration for Bieniemy to know that a turnaround in Denver would not be ideal from Kansas City’s perspective.

The Broncos’ search process is in its earliest stages, but there is an expectation that Bieniemy could factor into it. Reid won’t stop his offensive coordinator, but he will surely be rooting for Bieniemy to go elsewhere.

