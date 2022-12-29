Andy Reid would prefer Eric Bieniemy not get 1 coaching job

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has been supportive of his offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s efforts to land an NFL head coaching position. There is one job, however, that Reid would rather see someone else get.

Reid said Wednesday that he was hopeful Bieniemy would receive an opportunity to become a head coach during the upcoming hiring cycle. The Chiefs coach did say, however, that he really hoped it was not in Denver.

#Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Eric Bieniemy and the upcoming head-coaching hiring cycle: "I hope he gets an opportunity. I'd rather it not be in Denver, but I hope he gets an opportunity." — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) December 28, 2022

The Chiefs and the Broncos both play in the AFC West. If Bieniemy were to land the Denver job, he and the Chiefs would see each other twice a year. Reid has enough respect and admiration for Bieniemy to know that a turnaround in Denver would not be ideal from Kansas City’s perspective.

The Broncos’ search process is in its earliest stages, but there is an expectation that Bieniemy could factor into it. Reid won’t stop his offensive coordinator, but he will surely be rooting for Bieniemy to go elsewhere.