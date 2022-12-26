 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, December 26, 2022

Broncos potential head coach candidates revealed

December 26, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Russell Wilson with headphones on

Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) before the preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos are facing another head coaching search less than a year after concluding their previous one, and a list of potential candidates is already emerging.

An initial list of potential candidates, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, includes frequent head coaching candidates, such as Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Dolphins pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans also feature on the list.

Anderson added that it would make sense for Denver to target a coach who is familiar with quarterback Russell Wilson, which would apply to Quinn and Bevell.

Denver can go in various directions here. A defensive coach like Quinn would make sense, but there would be much speculation about the offensive coordinator hire in such a scenario. A bright offensive mind might make even more sense on paper, but that is what Denver thought it was getting in Nathaniel Hackett, and that obviously did not work out.

On paper, the Broncos have a decent job to offer, and might be able to get a head start on potential rivals in the coaching carousel by dismissing Hackett early. If they get this call wrong, things could be bad in Denver for a few years, at least.

Article Tags

Dan QuinnDarrell BevellDeMeco RyansDenver BroncosEric Bieniemy
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus