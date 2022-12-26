Broncos potential head coach candidates revealed

The Denver Broncos are facing another head coaching search less than a year after concluding their previous one, and a list of potential candidates is already emerging.

An initial list of potential candidates, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, includes frequent head coaching candidates, such as Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Dolphins pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans also feature on the list.

Anderson added that it would make sense for Denver to target a coach who is familiar with quarterback Russell Wilson, which would apply to Quinn and Bevell.

Regarding the #Broncos, a league source emphasized fresh off conversations that from a macro view now "it makes sense" for Denver to bring in someone with familiarity with Russell Wilson, yet the process will play out. Dan Quinn & Darrell Bevell fit that bill, at least off top.. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 26, 2022

Denver can go in various directions here. A defensive coach like Quinn would make sense, but there would be much speculation about the offensive coordinator hire in such a scenario. A bright offensive mind might make even more sense on paper, but that is what Denver thought it was getting in Nathaniel Hackett, and that obviously did not work out.

On paper, the Broncos have a decent job to offer, and might be able to get a head start on potential rivals in the coaching carousel by dismissing Hackett early. If they get this call wrong, things could be bad in Denver for a few years, at least.