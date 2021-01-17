Andy Reid even fooled Tony Romo on Chiefs’ big 4th down play

One of the reasons Tony Romo is so good at his job is that he always seems to know which play is coming, but even he was fooled when the Kansas City Chiefs sealed their win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

With Chad Henne in at quarterback for an injured Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid decided to go for it on 4th-and-inches rather than giving the ball back to the Browns. Romo and many others thought Kansas City was just going to try to get Cleveland to jump, call timeout and punt. Before the ball was snapped, Romo said he could tell by the body language of Chiefs players that there was not going to be a play.

“You’re trying to draw them offsides, take a timeout, let the clock tick. Try to draw them offsides. Try to draw them offsides,” Romo said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “No play, everybody. There’s no play. Just look at the body language.”

Romo was wrong. As you can see in the video below, the Chiefs snapped it and Henne completed a pass to Tyreek Hill.

Romo was glad he was fooled. He went absolutely bananas over the playcall.

Reid’s gutsy call was the right one, even with Patrick Mahomes in the locker room because a scary injury he suffered.

The fact that Reid fooled Romo is pretty impressive. Romo has made a living of correctly predicting plays (here is an example), so he’s not caught off-guard very often.

