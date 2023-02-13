Andy Reid addresses big rumor after Super Bowl win

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid sparked some speculation about his future prior to Super Bowl LVII, but he seemingly put an end to that after the game.

Reid had said before the game that he had “a decision I have to make” after the game regarding his future as Chiefs coach. After the game, FOX’s Terry Bradshaw asked him if he was going to “ride off into the sunset,” and Reid’s response was clear.

“No,” Reid said with a laugh. “I’m going to enjoy this one right here. I’m going to tell you, this is unbelievable.”

Reid went even further in an interview with ESPN.

“Two is great, we’ll see if we can get another one,” Reid told Chris Berman, Steve Young and Booger McFarland on the network’s postgame show.

Reid turns 65 next month, so it is understandable he would at least briefly consider whether he wants to keep going. He does not seem to be slowing down, and with a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes just entering his prime, it is entirely possible this won’t be the Chiefs coach’s final shot at a championship.

Chiefs fans, you’ll love this Andy Reid cheeseburger shirt. Reid loves his cheeseburgers, and you can wear it. This makes a perfect gift for you or a friend. You can buy it here.