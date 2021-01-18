Andy Reid has great quote about calling 4th-down pass play

Andy Reid made a gutsy call to go for it on 4th-and-inches to seal the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Many feel he took an even bigger risk by calling a pass play, but Reid says that is basically like second nature to him at this point.

With Patrick Mahomes in the locker room after exiting the game with an injury, Reid called a pass play for veteran Chad Henne. The result was a completion to Tyreek Hill for a first down. Reid was asked about the play again on Monday, and the coach alluded to his BYU days.

“I went to BYU. Every down’s a throwing down.” – Andy Reid on when 4th and 1 became a passing down#GoCougs #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/iCXgRJFIY7 — Jason Shepherd (@jsnshep) January 18, 2021

Reid was an offensive lineman at BYU from 1978-1980. He says he learned from former BYU coach LaVell Edwards that you can throw the ball “any time, any place.” Reid also got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant under Edwards in 1982.

You can understand wanting to pass the ball “any time, any place” when Mahomes is your quarterback, but Reid stuck to the approach even with a backup in. That’s probably one of the main reasons he fooled the Browns, and he even caught Tony Romo by surprise. Chiefs fan can thank Reid’s BYU background for that, apparently