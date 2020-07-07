Andy Reid had hilarious way of celebrating Patrick Mahomes extension

Andy Reid could very well have the best quarterback in the NFL for as long as he decides to continue coaching, and he is understandably very excited about that. He conveyed that excitement on Tuesday in the most Andy Reid way possible.

Reid was asked in a video conference call about Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs agreeing to a 10-year contract extension. He said he is “one happy guy” and that he decided to wear his best Tommy Bahama shirt to celebrate the occasion.

Andy Reid: "I'm one happy guy. I put on my best Tommy Bahama for all you guys to celebrate this." pic.twitter.com/mTf06ZBO5R — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 7, 2020

Reid is 62, and Mahomes is now under contract with the Chiefs for 12 more seasons between the new 10-year deal and the two years he had remaining on his rookie contract. That means Reid would have to coach well into his 70s if he plans to be with Kansas City throughout the entirety of Mahomes’ new deal. The longtime coach says that shouldn’t be a problem.

Andy Reid on mindset of coaching Mahomes for years to come: “I haven’t gotten to the point mentally where I’m thinking about retirement. I love doing what I’m doing… If it takes me into my 70s, let’s go.” Reid is currently 62. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) July 7, 2020

For what it’s worth, Reid wearing a Tommy Bahama shirt is nothing compared to the way he celebrated the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl. Mahomes probably isn’t offended, however. When Reid wears the best Tommy Bahama shirt in his closet for you, it’s quite the honor.