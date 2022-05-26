Andy Reid responds to ex-Chief’s Eric Bieniemy comments

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid had a fairly amusing response to criticism from LeSean McCoy regarding offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Reid was asked about comments made by McCoy, who criticized Bieniemy and suggested there was a reason the Chiefs offensive coordinator has not been named a head coach. Reid was dismissive of the remarks, and offered a sort of backhanded criticism at the former running back.

“Sometimes it’s hard on a veteran player,” Reid said, via John Dixon of Arrowhead Pride. “Maybe their performance level isn’t what it used to be — and it’s hard to take [criticism] sometimes. [Bieniemy’s] going to push you to try to maximize what you’ve got. That’s one of his strengths.”

In other words, Reid thinks McCoy was no longer the player he once was, grew frustrated, and took it out on his offensive coordinator. Ouch.

McCoy was 31 when he played for the Chiefs in 2019 and was limited to 465 yards on 101 carries. Maybe Reid has a point, but he did a fine job of dismissing McCoy’s complaints without much drama either way.