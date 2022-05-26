LeSean McCoy reveals why Eric Bieniemy is not a head coach

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is a popular candidate for head coaching openings every offseason. In the eyes of one of the players that played for him, there is nothing surprising about him failing to land any of them.

Former Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy sharply criticized Bieniemy, blaming the offensive coordinator for his departure from Kansas City and suggesting that there was a reason nobody ever hired him as a head coach.

“This is the reason why every year they keep hyping him up to get a coaching job, a head coach or offensive coordinator job, and he doesn’t get one,” McCoy said on SiriusXM’s “I Am Athlete Tonight.” “Some players, he talks to them a certain way, and some players will take it. I wouldn’t take it.

“Every year, they hype him up to get a job, and then when the time comes, nobody hires him because they know what type of coach he really is.”

McCoy spent one season with Kansas City, playing 13 games in 2019. He doesn’t get into much detail about how he felt he was treated by Bieniemy, but it’s clear McCoy dislikes him and isn’t surprised he has been passed over for a number of head coaching positions.

Bieniemy has consistently received support from Chiefs players for head coaching positions. Perhaps McCoy is onto something, or maybe he just had a bad experience with the offensive coordinator that doesn’t reflect what everyone else thinks.