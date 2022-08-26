Andy Reid lookalike fan goes viral

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted a preseason game on Thursday against the Green Bay Packers, and it was a lookalike fan who stole the show.

One portly fan came to the game dressed in his best Andy Reid replica outfit. The fan was wearing the same shirt as Reid, as well as nearly identical glasses, hat, mustache and headset. The two looked like mirror images.

Take a look:

This is getting out of hand. Now there are two of them pic.twitter.com/zSGHPaL4WL — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 26, 2022

You could legit confuse people over who was the real Reid.

There were actually two Reid replica fans near each other, though the second one didn’t have the same build as Reid. The other element that contributed to the great costume was the gum chewing the fan was doing. That was a great extra touch.