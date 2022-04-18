Andy Reid not concerned about losing Tyreek Hill?

The Kansas City Chiefs have a major void to fill on offense after they traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, but Andy Reid does not seem concerned about it.

Reid spoke with the media at the start of Kansas City’s offseason training program on Monday. He was asked how different the team’s offense will look next season without Hill, and he said he does not anticipate any significant changes.

“I don’t think it’ll be significantly different,” Reid said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “It’ll be similar to what we did in the games that Tyreek couldn’t play in. We just — there are certain things that he did very well that we’ll have people try to fill in those spots, but without forcing anything. Normally what we do on this is we try to play to the players’ strengths the best we can. So we’ll see with some of the new guys what they can do and then we’ll work around that.”

Reid also compared Mecole Hardman’s speed to Hill’s and said the Chiefs are confident in what Hardman can do. Most people who have watched Hardman would tell you he is nowhere near as explosive of a player as Hill.

The Chiefs made some nice additions this offseason when they signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Both should play big roles in Kansas City’s offense, but Reid will undoubtedly have to change things up a bit without Hill.

Patrick Mahomes is a wizard, but he is certainly going to miss Hill — even if he is satisfied with the way the Chiefs handled the trade.