Andy Reid has hilarious quote about coaching in Philadelphia

Before Andy Reid became a Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, he established himself as a head coach with the Philadelphia Eagles. Make no mistake — Reid still looks back fondly on his time coaching the Eagles.

One of the reasons, as Reid would readily admit, was the Philadelphia cuisine. The city is known for its cheesesteaks, which Reid used to sum up his time with the Eagles as he prepares to lead the Chiefs into Philadelphia for Week 4.

“There wasn’t a cheesesteak there that I didn’t like,” Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.

That’s high praise from Reid, who likes to keep it simple when celebrating big wins. Perhaps beating the Eagles would be cause to celebrate with a cheesesteak.

Reid spent 14 seasons as head coach of the Eagles before moving to Kansas City in 2013. He’ll be on the sideline as usual Sunday after a brief health scare last week.