Andy Reid went viral for locker room stunt after Chiefs’ win vs. Steelers

To say that Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid got into the holiday spirit Wednesday would be a massive understatement.

Reid’s Chiefs cruised to a Christmas Day win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 29-10 contest at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. The Chiefs outscored their hosts 13-0 in both the first and fourth quarters to secure the blowout victory.

Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce put on Christmas-themed robes to celebrate the holiday win. But their gaudy outfits paled in comparison to the one Reid wore into Kansas City’s locker room.

The three-time Super Bowl-winning coach wore a full Santa Claus outfit and began hyping up the team. The gift he announced to his players was the one every Chiefs fan had probably hoped for before the season began.

“Merry Christmas!” shouted Reid. “Proud of you dudes. Proud of you. For the present, you get home-field advantage.”

"For the present, you get home field advantage." Santa Reid giving the best gift of all. 😂🎅 #NFLonNetflix pic.twitter.com/vUBUCI0lZT — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2024

The win was the Chiefs’ 15th of the season and secured themselves home-field advantage throughout the entire postseason. Even if Kansas City loses its last game against the Denver Broncos, no other AFC team can still get more than 14 wins.

But while Reid was clearly feeling festive on Wednesday, Mahomes was a little less willing to let loose. Mahomes declined to eat any celebratory cake after the Chiefs’ win and had a good reason to explain why.