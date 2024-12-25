Patrick Mahomes shares why he declined Netflix’s cake

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-10 in their Christmas Day game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday, and Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce led the way.

Mahomes went 29/38 for 320 yards with 3 touchdowns in the win, while Kelce had 8 catches for 84 yards and a touchdown catch.

Netflix gave out special game balls to both Mahomes and Kelce for their performances. But the surprise was that the game balls could open up and revealed a red velvet cake inside.

Kelce helped himself to the cake, but Mahomes declined his.

“I’m watching my weight for playoffs. I’m watching my weight,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes’ plan was to give the cake to his coach, Andy Reid.

“Coach Reid’s ready for it. I’m going to take it to him,” Mahomes added.

Can you believe that Mahomes declined the cake and wouldn’t even take a taste for the TV cameras? Mahomes caught a little flak for his “dad bod” last season, so maybe he’s self-conscious now regarding his figure and wanted to avoid criticism for having cake. What a shame.