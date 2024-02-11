Andy Reid shuts down retirement questions

Andy Reid continues to face the same retirement questions from the lazy, unoriginal media. And he continues to give the same answers in response: I’m not going anywhere.

Reid was interviewed by CBS analyst Bill Cowher prior to Super Bowl LVIII, and their conversation was aired by CBS hours before the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Cowher asked Reid whether the coach might walk away if his team wins the championship. Reid was emphatic in response.

“I get asked that. I’m good! I feel great. And so they say it just hits ya. Well, it hasn’t hit me. That’s the best answer I can give,” Reid said.

Reid is 65 and has been an NFL head coach since 1999. That’s a long time, but the guy loves football and he continues to be at the top of his game. He has one of the all-time greats as his quarterback — and Patrick Mahomes is in his prime. Reid has the chance to challenge Don Shula for the most career wins as an NFL head coach. He might want to pursue Bill Belichick’s six Super Bowl rings. Why should Reid be eager to go anywhere?

