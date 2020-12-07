Chiefs fan creates giant Andy Reid soy bean maze in field

How much do Kansas City Chiefs fans love Andy Reid? One of them created a 27-acre soy bean maze with his likeness.

Chiefs fan Rob Stouffer of Precision Mazes created the giant maze with Reid’s face and a thank you message to the Chiefs coach. The maze was featured during one of the bumper segments on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” telecast as well.

Hey #ChiefsKingdom — Meet #Chiefs fanatic Rob Stouffer. He honored Andy Reid in a BIG way. Check out why: pic.twitter.com/h6DcwzQcN7 — Let It Fly Media (@LetItFlyMedia) December 6, 2020

Stouffer creates maze designs like this for a living, but told Mick Shaffer of KSHB that this is the first project he’s ever done for free. He said he did it as his “tip of the hat to Coach Reid,” and added that you could fit 22,058 cheeseburgers inside the “mouth” of the maze.

Reid’s reaction? Understandably flattered.

“That’s quite a deal. I wish he had a little more to work with but that’s all right,” Reid joked to KSHB. “He did a great job with it. And made me look good.”

Reid also added that the image is “a lot better than what the aliens do.”

The 62-year-old coach is understandably legendary in Kansas City after leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl. Beyond that, the guy basically generates constant memes and jokes like these. He’s the perfect subject for a giant soy bean maze, really.