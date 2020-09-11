 Skip to main content
Andy Reid mocked over constantly fogged up face shield

September 10, 2020
by Larry Brown

Andy Reid was mocked on social media Thursday night over his face shield being constantly foggy throughout the Kansas City Chiefs’ opener against the Houston Texans.

Reid was wearing the shield as a coronavirus protective measure while coaching his team. But the plastic shield kept getting fogged up, leading to jokes.

It’s not easy being Andy Reid, especially when you have all that fogginess to work through.

The offensive wizard still had his team scoring over 30 points and building a big lead despite the fogginess. Maybe that was just a cover so Reid could sneak a cheeseburger in during the game.

