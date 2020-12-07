Andy Reid explains what happened on Tyreek Hill catch in end zone

The Kansas City Chiefs missed out on a touchdown Sunday night against the Denver Broncos, and Andy Reid gave somewhat of an explanation for what happened.

The Chiefs and Broncos were tied at three early in the second quarter when Patrick Mahomes found Tyreek Hill deep. A.J. Bouye hit Hill to cause the receiver to bobble the ball. The ball ended up back in Hill’s hands in the end zone, but the Chiefs receiver didn’t realize he had made the touchdown catch.

Tyreek Hill 100% caught this ball pic.twitter.com/VaX4bvLvyI — Roto Street Journal (RSJ) (@RotoStJournal) December 7, 2020

Hill jogged off the field like he didn’t make the catch, so the Chiefs didn’t bother challenging the call and punted. They missed out on a touchdown as a result.

Reid said after the game that Hill told him he didn’t make the catch. Reid said that was the first time a receiver told him he didn’t make the catch.

Andy Reid said Tyreek Hill told him he didn't make the catch on the TD the Chiefs lost. "I've never had a receiver that didn't know he caught the ball.'' — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) December 7, 2020

Fans still can’t believe Hill didn’t realize he made the catch. It all worked out in the end as Kansas City won 22-16, though it didn’t work out so well for some of Hill’s fantasy owners.

