10-time NFL Pro Bowler lands new contract

One of the NFL’s most decorated defenders will be staying put for the 2025 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday that 10-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner has agreed to a new contract with the Washington Commanders. Wagner will be returning to Washington on a one-year deal worth up to $9.5 million (with $8 million guaranteed).

Though he turns 35 years old later this year, Wagner continues to have a strong impact and started all 17 games in his 2024 debut season for Washington. Wagner logged 135 combined tackles (tops on the team) and also chipped in 2.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries, four passes defended, and eight tackles-for-loss.

Aug 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The former second-round draft pick Wagner also has plenty of history with Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, who was his old defensive coordinator on the Seattle Seahawks. The two won Super Bowl XLVIII together, and Wagner overall made nine All-Pro teams and led the NFL in combined tackles three times during his 11 total seasons in Seattle.

Coming off a surprise NFC title game berth, the Commanders have one of the best situations in all of football right now. 24-year-old star QB Jayden Daniels is leading the way for Washington, and they just landed a major offensive weapon in a trade several days ago as well.

As for the defensive side of the ball, the Commanders were a top-3 unit against the pass last season with just 189.5 aerial yards allowed per game. Wagner, who emerged as a leader for Washington and also provided some laughs during the year, was a big part of that and will now be running it back for another season with the Commanders.