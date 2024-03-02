Andy Reid’s son Britt receives favorable break on his DWI prison sentence

Britt Reid, the middle son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, on Friday received a favorable break on his prison sentence.

Britt Reid had his 3-year prison sentence commuted by Missouri governor Mike Parson. Reid will be able to serve out the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

The 38-year-old Reid crashed into two parked cars on Feb. 4, 2021 ahead of that season’s Super Bowl. He was driving despite consuming alchol and using the prescription medication Adderall. The crash left 5-year-old girl Ariel Young severely injured. She was in a coma for 10 days and could not walk or talk for several weeks after the incident.

Reid pleaded guilty in September 2022 to driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced on Nov. 1, 2022 to three years in prison. After serving nearly half the sentence in prison, Reid will serve the remainder of the sentence under house arrest.

Reid will be under house arrest until Oct. 31, 2025. He will have strict conditions of probation, “including weekly meetings with a parole officer, weekly behavioral counseling attendance, weekly meetings with a peer support sponsor, and stringent community service and employment requirements,” according to the governor’s office.

Reid had been working as a linebackers coach for the Chiefs at the time of the crash. He lost his job with the team. The team is paying for all of Young’s medical bills.