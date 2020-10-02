Angela Rypien calls Jets ‘trash’ for late hits on cousin Brett

Angela Rypien called out the New York Jets for their behavior at the end of “Thursday Night Football.”

Rypien, whose cousin Brett started at quarterback for the Denver Broncos, called the Jets “trash” for their “bs” play.

Jets are trash for that bs #JetsVsBroncos — Angela Rypien (@Angela_Rypien) October 2, 2020

The Jets hit Brett Rypien hard on consecutive plays in the final seconds of the game. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio appeared to be so upset with the Jets’ behavior that he didn’t shake hands with Jets coach Adam Gase after the game.

What’s Angela’s significance here? Not only is she the daughter of former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien, but she is a football player herself. Angela played quarterback in the Lingerie Football League.

Brett played college ball at Boise State and signed with Denver as an undrafted free agent last year. Making his first career start, Brett went 19/31 for 242 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions on Thursday. Denver got the win 37-28.