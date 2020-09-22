Anthony Lynn has blunt remark about why Justin Herbert is still backup

Justin Herbert had a solid game in his first NFL start with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but the rookie is clearly a long way from convincing head coach Anthony Lynn that he deserves the ball every week.

Tyrod Taylor has a good chance to be cleared for Week 3 after he missed Sunday’s game with a somewhat unusual injury. Lynn has said Taylor will remain the starter if he can play, and some are already questioning that decision. The coach had a somewhat harsh explanation on Monday for why Herbert will remain the backup.

“There’s a lot we didn’t get done with Justin on the field (on Sunday),” Lynn said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “He’s a backup for a reason.”

Herbert hardly looked like a rookie against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. He completed 22-of-33 passes for 311 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Chargers ended up losing in overtime.

The Chargers have been intent on not rushing Herbert, but they obviously believe he can be a franchise quarterback. They would not have used the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft on him otherwise. For now, however, Lynn is sticking with the veteran. If L.A. struggles with Taylor, the pressure to give Herbert a shot will mount quickly.