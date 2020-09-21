Chargers coach not yet willing to make Justin Herbert starter over Tyrod Taylor

NFL fans watched Justin Herbert play a nice game in his NFL debut for the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Anthony Lynn must have been watching something else.

The Chargers head coach said after the team’s 23-20 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that Tyrod Taylor would remain the team’s starting quarterback if he is 100 percent healthy.

Herbert got the surprising start against the Chiefs due to a chest injury for Taylor. The rookie quarterback went 23-for-33 for 311 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 18 yards and a touchdown.

Herbert looked good in the game and gave the Chargers a chance to beat a tough team. He was the No. 6 overall draft pick this year and obviously the Chargers’ future quarterback.

Maybe Lynn did not want to make such an announcement about Taylor losing his job in front of the media, but it’s hard not to imagine that Herbert will be the starter before long.