Anthony Richardson shows off his basketball skills in pickup game

July 11, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Anthony Richardson with the media

Mar 3, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (QB11) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Richardson is out here looking like Jason Richardson on the pickup courts.

Video went viral this week of the Indianapolis Colts quarterback Richardson dominating at a recent pickup basketball game. Colts reporter James Boyd of The Athletic, who happened to be at the same gym, shared video of Richardson throwing down a thunderous jam in the open floor.

The former Florida star Richardson just went No. 4 overall to Indianapolis in this year’s draft. At 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds, one of Richardson’s best attributes is his athleticism … which definitely seems to translate to the basketball court as well.

Colts owner Jim Irsay recently hinted at how much playing time Richardson will get as a rookie next season. But at least for this offseason, Richardson will be giving dudes work on the pickup floor regardless.

