Anthony Richardson shows off his basketball skills in pickup game

Anthony Richardson is out here looking like Jason Richardson on the pickup courts.

Video went viral this week of the Indianapolis Colts quarterback Richardson dominating at a recent pickup basketball game. Colts reporter James Boyd of The Athletic, who happened to be at the same gym, shared video of Richardson throwing down a thunderous jam in the open floor.

Pulled up for a hoop session today and apparently #Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson had the same idea. No stopping him in transition! 😂 Lol I matched up with him a couple times, once on a fast break. I stopped and shot the 3 because I know he would’ve Lebron-ed my layup! 💀 pic.twitter.com/5NwzZqpeHb — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 11, 2023

The former Florida star Richardson just went No. 4 overall to Indianapolis in this year’s draft. At 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds, one of Richardson’s best attributes is his athleticism … which definitely seems to translate to the basketball court as well.

Colts owner Jim Irsay recently hinted at how much playing time Richardson will get as a rookie next season. But at least for this offseason, Richardson will be giving dudes work on the pickup floor regardless.