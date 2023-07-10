Jim Irsay gives big hint about how much Anthony Richardson will play as a rookie

The Indianapolis Colts drafted quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, and made it clear that he is the future of the franchise. However, as a fairly raw prospect, there are questions about whether Richardson can and should play right away.

Colts owner Jim Irsay made it fairly clear on Monday that he wants to see Richardson sooner rather than later. In an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Irsay said the ultimate decision belongs to head coach Shane Steichen, but that it is imperative that Richardson sees time on the field.

Jim Irsay to @PatMcAfeeShow today: “For Anthony, we know it’s going to be tough. But he has to play to get better. There’s no question. Gardner could play better early on, him just being a veteran. But we have to get Anthony on the field. That’s Shane’s call when he decides.” — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) July 10, 2023

“For Anthony, we know it’s going to be tough. But he has to play to get better. There’s no question,” Irsay said. “Gardner (Minshew) could play better early on, him just being a veteran. But we have to get Anthony on the field. That’s Shane’s call when he decides.”

Backup Gardner Minshew is, as Irsay noted, more likely to look comfortable early in the season. One report has already suggested that Minshew is well ahead of Richardson in one key area.

Other reports have largely backed up Irsay’s take here, with one even suggesting that the Colts would love to have Richardson starting in Week 1. If they do not care much about wins and losses, that might be a logical move, though they will have to be careful to avoid giving Richardson too much too soon.