Surprising QB might be drafted first overall?

As many as four quarterbacks are expected to be taken within the first 10 picks of the upcoming NFL Draft, but opinions regarding which player will come off the board first could be shifting.

Rich Eisen, who is probably more plugged in than any member of the media every year at the NFL Scouting Combine, said on his show Monday that there have been rumblings among teams that Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson could go No. 1 overall in the draft. Eisen said the “red-hot rumor” came about after Richardson posted insane numbers at the Combine on Saturday.

“Here’s the one other rumor I heard — Bryce Young’s (stock) is through the roof, and CJ Stroud’s (stock) is through the roof, but don’t discount Anthony Richardson going first overall,” Eisen said. “I already heard it after his workout Saturday. I heard some whispers walking around the hallway and stuff like that.”

Richardson set quarterback records in multiple events at the Combine. He is more physically gifted than any QB — and perhaps any player — in the draft, but some question whether he will be able to make all the throws at the NFL level.

Richardson passed for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, while rushing for 654 yards and 9 touchdowns last season at Florida. His stock seemed to be on the rise even before he turned heads at the Combine, and a comment he made afterward proved that his confidence is sky high.