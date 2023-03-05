Anthony Richardson compares himself to former MVP quarterback

Anthony Richardson is living up to the hype at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Richardson had a big day at Indianapolis and set records for a quarterback in both the vertical jump and broad jump.

The former Florida Gators quarterback is showing off his elite athleticism, which was visible at times during his college days. He’s also conducted interviews at the combine, including one with CBS Sports where he compared himself to former NFL MVP Cam Newton.

Newton was asked if there is an NFL quarterback to whom he compares himself.

“Growing up, that was always Cam Newton for me. That’s always been a guy I’ve looked up to,” Richardson said.

Richardson was asked whether he thinks he’s a better thrower than Newton was.

“I believe so,” he said.

The comparisons to Newton exist for a good reason. They are very similar in size and athleticism, though Richardson is even faster than Newton was.

Anthony Richardson vs Cam Newton pic.twitter.com/fhlI5Aem0z — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 4, 2023

Some think that Daunte Culpepper is an even better comparison for Richardson.

Everyone is bringing up Cam Newton as comp for Anthony Richardson, but this is the closer athlete imo pic.twitter.com/870wKm0kzO — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) March 4, 2023

Richardson is a very intriguing prospect. Last season with the Gators, he passed for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, while rushing for 654 yards and 9 touchdowns.

If Richardson can come close to approaching the success Newton enjoyed in the NFL, the team that drafts him will be very lucky.