Extent of Anthony Richardson’s shoulder injury revealed

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson left Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans after hurting his shoulder, and some more information about the injury has emerged.

Richardson has been diagnosed with a sprained AC joint in his right (throwing) shoulder, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The rookie will undergo an MRI to determine the full extent of the injury, but X-rays came back negative.

The initial diagnosis for #Colts QB Anthony Richardson is an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, per sources. He’ll undergo an MRI to further assess. X-rays were negative. pic.twitter.com/Syd7vgraL0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 8, 2023

Richardson landed hard on his right shoulder when he was tackled on a designed run play in the first half.

Quarterbacks have played through AC joint sprains in the past. Whether Richardson does will probably depend on his pain level and how effective he can be.

Richardson has already battled numerous injuries this season, which is obviously a big concern for the Colts. The former Florida star has flashed his athleticism and playmaking ability, but his style of play leaves him susceptible to injuries. The latest could potentially cost him some time.