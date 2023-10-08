Anthony Richardson suffers another injury in Week 5

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has been banged up in his rookie season, and he suffered another injury on Sunday.

Richardson exited the Colts’ game against the Tennessee Titans late in the first half after suffering an apparent shoulder injury. The former Florida star landed hard on his right shoulder when he was tackled on a designed run play.

Anthony Richardson is in pain… again… pic.twitter.com/oC75KNEEWd — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) October 8, 2023

Richardson was favoring his shoulder and appeared to be in significant pain as he was escorted to the locker room.

Richardson left late in the Colts’ Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after he was shaken up on a scramble play. The following week, he took a big shot as he scored a rushing touchdown and sustained a concussion. Richardson was sidelined in Week 4 before returning last week.

Richardson has proven himself to be a legitimate playmaker, but his style of play leaves him susceptible to injuries. He may need to start doing a better job of following the advice Trevor Lawrence gave him.