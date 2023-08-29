Anthony Richardson addresses his massive expectations

Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is largely seen as the future of the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts selected Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft — their highest quarterback selection since Andrew Luck was taken No. 1 overall in 2012.

The Colts have cycled through countless stopgap QBs since Luck’s shocking retirement in 2019. Richardson offers Indianapolis a chance at another franchise QB.

The lofty expectations are not lost on Richardson. The Florida product recently spoke to Fox59’s Mike Chappell about immediately being billed as “the franchise” once he arrived in Indianapolis.

While Richardson acknowledges the burden of the high expectations, he wanted to remind fans that the Colts are more than one player.

“Everybody wants me to come here and win a Super Bowl my first year,” Richardson said. “I wish I could, and I hope I can.

“But sometimes, you’ve got to understand it’s not all about me. [I’m] making sure everybody on this team is involved and everybody is doing their job, because I’m not the only one here.”

There are very few sports wherein one position matters as much as the quarterback does in football. As much as Richardson wants to remind fans that it’s a team sport, he’s still expected to be the face of the franchise.

The Colts QB is a tantalizing physical specimen who rose up draft boards after he broke several records at the NFL draft combine.

Richardson spent three seasons at Florida. During his final season, he threw for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Richardson also rushed for 654 yards and 9 TDs.