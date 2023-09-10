Anthony Richardson suffers injury during NFL debut

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson showed that he is willing to take contact in his NFL debut, but it led to an injury late in Sunday’s game.

Richardson was shaken up while trying to get to the goal line late in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The rookie quarterback was in obvious pain, though he did leave the field under his own power.

Shaken up and exits in final minute more for score than injury. pic.twitter.com/Gd31YXVa2I — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 10, 2023

Richardson was replaced by Gardner Minshew. He did not go to the blue tent, perhaps because the game was nearly over, but he did not return to the contest.

The Colts have massive expectations for Richardson, and he knows that. One might wonder if, in order to reach those expectations, the Colts give him a bit of a reminder that he might want to slide to avoid contact at times.