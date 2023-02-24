 Skip to main content
Report: Anthony Richardson getting surprising ranking from some NFL teams

February 24, 2023
by Grey Papke
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) during Gator Walk before the first game of the season outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 4, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is widely viewed as the third- or fourth-best quarterback in the NFL Draft, but some teams may not see it that way.

Some teams think very highly of Richardson as they embark on the pre-draft process. According to NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, at least a few teams have Richardson ranked as the second-best quarterback in the draft, ahead of the likes of Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

Richardson is viewed as a project, but has tantalizing physical tools. Some teams are simply inclined to view quarterbacks as lottery picks, and while not the safest choice, Richardson may have the highest ceiling of any quarterback prospect in the draft.

Perhaps this should not come as a surprise, as Richardson has drawn huge interest from NFL scouts all season at Florida. Still, for him to be ranked ahead of someone like Stroud is a bit unexpected, though far from universal.

