Report: Anthony Richardson getting surprising ranking from some NFL teams

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is widely viewed as the third- or fourth-best quarterback in the NFL Draft, but some teams may not see it that way.

Some teams think very highly of Richardson as they embark on the pre-draft process. According to NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, at least a few teams have Richardson ranked as the second-best quarterback in the draft, ahead of the likes of Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

Daniel Jeremiah said some NFL teams have Florida's Anthony RIchardson ranked as second-best quarterback: 'big-time ceiling, big-time ability. I know it's a little bit of a rollercoaster, but teams starting to look at quarterbacks as lottery picks and this has the biggest payout' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 24, 2023

Richardson is viewed as a project, but has tantalizing physical tools. Some teams are simply inclined to view quarterbacks as lottery picks, and while not the safest choice, Richardson may have the highest ceiling of any quarterback prospect in the draft.

Perhaps this should not come as a surprise, as Richardson has drawn huge interest from NFL scouts all season at Florida. Still, for him to be ranked ahead of someone like Stroud is a bit unexpected, though far from universal.