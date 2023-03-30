Panthers GM has telling quote about Anthony Richardson

There are lingering rumors that the Carolina Panthers are strongly interested in Anthony Richardson with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. The team’s general manager did very little to dispel those rumors at Richardson’s Pro Day on Thursday.

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer was full of praise after watching the quarterback work at Florida’s Pro Day. Notably, Fitterer said he did not see Richardson as a project, but as a quality player now.

“Obviously, he’s got a ton of talent, a lot of upside,” Fitterer said, via Augusta Stone of the team’s official website. “The more you play, the better it’s going to be, as far as processing and timing. But he’s got everything to work with. … He’s more than a project; he’s a really good player.”

Some had attached the “project” label to Richardson due to his obvious but raw skillset. That is what makes him so tantalizing, but also a big risk. Those traits were on full display Thursday too.

The Panthers have plenty of quarterback options at No. 1, with Richardson thought to be heavily in the mix. Of course, the choice may end up being the one that seemed obvious to most for quite some time.