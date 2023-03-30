Video: Anthony Richardson turned heads with 1 throw at Pro Day

Anthony Richardson is one of the most intriguing prospects in the NFL Draft due to his insane athletic ability, and that was on full display at Florida’s Pro Day.

Richardson threw for NFL scouts on Thursday in Gainesville. On one deep pass, he threw the ball so high and far that it hit the roof inside Florida’s practice facility. The head-turning throw came as SEC Network analyst Jordan Reid was saying Richardson’s “arm strength is his superpower.”

You can see the video below:

Video: Florida QB Anthony Richardson hits the roof of the facility during his Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/fGybAY2hdj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 30, 2023

Richardson also made plenty of throws that didn’t hit the ceiling. He ended his session with an impressive 74-yard strike.

And this is how Anthony Richardson closed his pro day throwing session. He’ll join us shortly on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/DVQVFzYQkg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 30, 2023

There is no denying Richardson’s talent. He also posted insane numbers during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Richardson is a raw prospect, but he may have the highest ceiling (no pun intended) of any player in the draft. While the Carolina Panthers reportedly prefer a different quarterback with the No. 1 pick, Richardson could still come off the board very quickly.